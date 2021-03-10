Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares None Dividend of $0.23

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
Camping World stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.
CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
