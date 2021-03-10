Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares None Dividend of $0.23

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Camping World stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

