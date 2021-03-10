Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target increased by Truist from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.52 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

