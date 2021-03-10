CaixaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

