Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 150,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 118,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,500. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

