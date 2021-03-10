BTIG Research Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $205.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $177.04. 18,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

