BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

