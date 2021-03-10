BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,806 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577,615. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

