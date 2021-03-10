Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $40.82. 560,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 625,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

