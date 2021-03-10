Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $56,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

