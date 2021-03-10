Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT at $6.44

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.44.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.27.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
