Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT at $6.44

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

