Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $25.25

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

