Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) PT at €6.82

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.82 ($8.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching €6.02 ($7.08). 2,305,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.03 ($9.44). The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.