Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce $39.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.73 million and the lowest is $39.70 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $172.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

SPT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 50,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -36.52.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,292 shares of company stock worth $10,227,683.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.