Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.23. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 83,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold 4,647,075 shares of company stock valued at $283,089,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

