Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 305,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.25.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
