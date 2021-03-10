Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 305,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

