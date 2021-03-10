Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DRRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. 1,508,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

