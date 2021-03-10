Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.09 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $68.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.21 million and the lowest is $67.97 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $276.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.21 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $283.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 951,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,181. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

