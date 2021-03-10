Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,700 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 13,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,242. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

