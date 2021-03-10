Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $990.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.01 billion. Catalent posted sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,575. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,823,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $75,616,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

