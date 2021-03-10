Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $490.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average of $406.65. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

