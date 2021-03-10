Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $421.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.35 and its 200-day moving average is $406.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

