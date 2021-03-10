Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective increased by Truist from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.78 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

