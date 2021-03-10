Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
