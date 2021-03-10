Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

