Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.