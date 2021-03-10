Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hawaiian stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

