Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

