Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,986 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,986 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

