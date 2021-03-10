Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Up 13%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,293,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,182,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

