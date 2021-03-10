Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 870 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. 6,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

