Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

