Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

