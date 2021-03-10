Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYDGF. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.88.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

