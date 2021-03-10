BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $30.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00422127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

