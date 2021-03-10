BOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 52,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 5,427 call options.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $28,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

