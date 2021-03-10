Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

