Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 706,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SAN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

