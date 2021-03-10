Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,681 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

