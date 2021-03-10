Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

