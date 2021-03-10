Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

