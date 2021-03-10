Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Speculative Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.15 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.65.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.82.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.