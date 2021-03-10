Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

LON:BOY traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 777.50 ($10.16). The stock had a trading volume of 91,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,270. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 722.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.89. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 799 ($10.44).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

