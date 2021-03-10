BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BNPQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 101,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,946. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.