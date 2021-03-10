BMO Capital Markets Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $45.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

XM stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

