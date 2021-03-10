Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 20%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 8,356,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,501,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.