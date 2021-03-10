Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

