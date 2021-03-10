Blair William & Co. IL Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

