Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sientra were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

SIEN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

