Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atomera by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATOM opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

