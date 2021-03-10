Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

